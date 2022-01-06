Selena Gomez explains her social media break and how its affected her mental health

Selena Gomez is vocal about the importance of mental health.

In a recent interview, she discussed why she chose to create boundaries between herself and social media and why that was “the best decision” she’s ever made for her wellbeing.

In a new interview with InStyle magazine, Selena talked about her mental health and how being one of the most followed people on Instagram affected her life. “At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn‘t pretty enough,” Selena said. “Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I’ve ever made for my mental health. I created a system where I still don‘t have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down.”

Selena also talked about her tools for improving her mental health, which include basics like therapy, which she’s a huge proponent of. “I‘m a big believer in therapy, and I always feel so confident when I’m taking care of myself. If I‘m not in the best headspace and my friends invite me out, I won’t go.”

Selena also talked about more specific things that work for her and that make her feel good, like boxing lessons and lots of cozy and soft things. “To me, there‘s nothing better than wearing your favorite cozy outfit, sitting by a fireplace, and having a tea moment. I’m like an 80-year-old woman,” she said, laughing.