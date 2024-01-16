Jenna Ortega says there will be ‘more horror’ on season 2 of ‘Wednesday’: More details

Jenna Ortega is giving some insight on the highly anticipated Season 2 of ‘Wednesday.’ The 21-year-old actress attended the 2023 Emmy Awards and took a moment to talk to reporters about the new season of the popular Netflix show, promising that this time the story will feel “more like a movie.”

During her interview with E! Jenna shared some details about the new season, after reading some of the scripts for Season 2. “We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror but it’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes and that’s the wonderful thing about her,” she explained.

Jenna also said that the format will be slightly different, as it might look more cinematographic. “There’s really, really good one-liners,“ she said about the script. ”And I think everything’s bigger, it’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice,“ she concluded.

Creators of the series Al Gough and Miles Millar have previously hinted at some of the new details in the storyline, including more members of the Addams family making an appearance. They also indicated that Wednesday’s relationship with her mom, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, will be explored further this season.

Jenna had previously said that she wanted to go more into horror than into teen romance. The new season will begin filming in April, taking place in Ireland, which seems to be a change from Season 1, which was filmed in Romania.