Jenna Ortega discusses first time she saw Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice; 'My soul left my body'

Jenna Ortega is gearing up for a big year. The 21-year-old actress is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Soon, she'll be starring in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the sequel to the beloved '80s film, and in the second season of "Wednesday," a project that has dramatically boosted her notoriety.

© Leon Bennett Jenna Ortega at the premiere of 'Wednesday'

In a profile with Vanity Fair, Ortega opened up about some of her upcoming projects and her rapid rise in Hollywood. She also opened up about seeing Michael Keaton in costume for the first time. “I remember feeling my soul leave my body for a second,” Ortega said of their first encounter. “And then in between takes, he’s sitting down and drinking his tea.”

She also opened up about the surreal experience of joining the "Beetlejuice" franchise, a movie that she was obsessed with since she was a little girl. “Every time I walked onto that set, I wanted to remember it for the rest of my life,” Ortega said. She listed out some of her co-stars who joined her in a specific scene. “You have Willem Dafoe in a trench coat, sliding down in a back pew, just watching everyone,” she said.

The film will premiere this September 6 in theaters.

© Phillip Faraone Luis Guzman, Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta Jones

More details about the second season of 'Wednesday'

Ortega also opened up about the second season "Wednesday," which is expected to premiere at some point in 2025.

“I think the feel that we’re going for is a little bit more horror-inspired,” Ortega said, quoting various classical horror films and short stories. “Not to say that suddenly we’re the goriest show of all time,” she said. “We’re doing this thing now where Wednesday just kind of appears. She is a little bit of a jump scare herself.”

She also opened up about some of her co-stars, including Catherine Zeta-Jones. “I have so much respect for that woman,” she said. “She’s just a good, cool person. She doesn’t overthink anything. She doesn’t take herself too seriously, but she definitely relishes in the drama of things, which, for a character like Morticia, it’s perfect.”

