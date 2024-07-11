Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' kids Dylan and Carys are ready to continue the family legacy

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones kids are ready for their moment in the spotlight. Dylan, 23, and Carys, 21, accompanied their father at the premiere of his latest film, "America's Burning," looking stylish and ready to contribute to the legacy of their famous and talented family.

© Michael Loccisano Carys, Michael, and Dylan Douglas

Dylan and Carys supported their dad at the New York premiere of his new film. While Douglas wore a stylish navy suit, his kids wore complimentary outfits, wearing white and off-white suits. Carys wore an all-white look made out of a jacket, a shirt, and a skirt. She added some elegance by wearing her hair in a tight bun. Dylan opted for some color for his look, wearing an off-white striped suit that he paired with a leather belt and brown shoes.

Over the past couple of years, Dylan and Carys' presence has become more common on the red carpets. The two appear to be interested in the arts, with Carys studying film and international relations at Brown University. Dylan already graduated from the same school, with a degree in political science. Still, he's mentioned in the past that he's interested in being an actor and continuing the legacy laid out by his grandfather, Kirk Douglas, and his parents.

© Kristina Bumphrey Carys, Michael and Dylan Douglas

Zeta-Jones' comments on her kids' future

On previous occasions, Zeta-Jones has spoken up about her kids' talents, particularly when related to the arts. "My son went to his first theatre lesson and he turned to his teacher and said, 'Don't worry, I'm a good actor. It's in my genes,'" reports our sister website HOLA! Spain.

In an appearance on The Today Show, Zeta-Jones shared that even though she and Douglas have warned their kids about the pitfalls of acting, Carys and Dylan still want to pursue it. "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say," she said.



