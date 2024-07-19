Jenna Ortega leads a surreal dance scene in new 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer

A new "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer has been released. The clip shows new footage of the film, including plenty of snarky moments from Jenna Ortega, a surreal dance sequence, and a clearer picture of what the plot of the film will be about.

© Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Beetlejuice Beetlejuice poster

The video was released alongside a new poster, which shows the film's main characters, the haunted house where it all started, and the film's tag line, which reads, "The ghost with the most is back."

The new trailer sheds a look at Astrid (Ortega) and Lydia Deetz's (Winona Ryder) strained relationship, Astrid's disbelief in the paranormal, and the fact that Lydia reaches out to Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to rescue her daughter from ghosts. The clip also teases a dance scene between Astrid and her grandmother Delia (Catherine O'Hara) which appears to take place in a wedding, a scene reminiscent of the original film, which also featured a wedding and a dance scene.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Earlier this year, it was announced that "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" would have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. “I’m very excited by this. It means a lot to me to have the world premiere of this film at the Venice Film Festival," said director Tim Burton.

The festival has decided to kick off with the film, hoping that the return of Burton will excite fans and filmmakers. “‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ marks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton’s cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time,” said Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will premiere this August 28 at the Lido’s Palazzo del Cinema. It will premiere in theaters internationally on September 4th, and in the U.S. on September 6th.