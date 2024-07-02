Jenna Ortega's 'Beetlejuice' is set to premiere at Venice Film Festival: 'It means a lot to me'

Beetlejuice 2 is coming! The highly anticipated sequel starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe will premiere at the Venice Film Festival, with fans of the 1988 cult classic sharing their excitement for the new storyline, introducing new roles and bringing back the beloved original characters.

The world premiere of the movie will take place at the Lido’s Palazzo del Cinema on August 28 and will be released in the United States on September 6, and internationally on September 4. “I’m very excited by this. It means a lot to me to have the world premiere of this film at the Venice Film Festival," returning director Tim Burton declared.

© Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh

The new installment brings a new generation of horror fans, with none other than the latest Scream Queen, Jenna Ortega. The young 'X' actress was catapulted into success after her role in Netflix's 'Wednesday' but proved her talent in horror after working with Ti West, and while working on the 'Scream' franchise.

© Beetlejuice movie Jenna Ortega is one of the franchise's new additions

Jenna is set to star as the daughter of Lydia, played by Winona, presenting a new chapter of the family dynamic, and inviting the infamous Beetlejuice into their lives once again.

“‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ marks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton’s cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time,” said Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera.