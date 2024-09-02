Jennifer Lopez reflects on her season of heartbreak: "Oh, it was a summer"

Before and after Jennifer Lopez announced filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, her private life has been under the spotlight more than ever. The two had been married for about two years, and their relationship had the full attention of fans and the media the entire time they were together. Now, despite the heartache the separation brought on, the rumors, and the turmoil she experienced, JLo is showing she's still got it and is strong.

© IG: @JLo

Her latest Instagram post offers a rare glimpse into her life, showing us how she is healing and finding joy in the small and meaningful things in life. Her collection of photos not only featured her in stylish summer outfits, but also enjoying simple pleasures that have filled her days. The singer, actress, dancer and entrepreneur appears vibrant during these challenging times.

© IG: @JLo

The "Let's Get Loud" singer is finding comfort and leaning on the love of her inner circle—her family and close friends—who have been her rock during these emotional times. One touching photo in her post shows her sharing a sweet moment with her sister, Lynda Lopez, who is one of JLo's closest siblings. Lynda has also had a successful career in front of the camera as a journalist on radio and TV.

© IG @JLo

JLo's Instagram summer recap also highlights her joy in watching her kids grow. One photo captures her daughter Emme playing with a kitten, while another shows Emme at a gathering, helping and playing with other children.

© IG:@JLo

Even the furry family members got featured in JLo's summer pics. She included adorable snaps of what appears to be their new kitten and their lovable dog, proving that no family photo album is complete without the pets.



© IG: @JLo

Of course, the 'Marry Me' actress also captured those simple yet delightful moments of self-indulgence. Among her pictures is a charming photo of her savoring an ice cream cone, dressed in a summery, retro-inspired outfit, complete with a chic long ponytail. The image radiates pure joy and carefree vibes, reminding us all to take a moment to enjoy life’s little pleasures. When life gets tough, sometimes the best remedy is to pause, take a deep breath, and treat yourself to something sweet—like an ice cream on a summer afternoon.

© IG:@JLo

Lopez, who turned 55 this past July, made sure to remind everyone just how incredible she still looks. Among her collection of photos, she included two where she’s seen wearing swimwear, flaunting her toned figure and radiant, youthful complexion. Her followers quickly showered her with praise, leaving comments like "You're glowing, amazing and VERY LOVED❤️❤️😍" and "Queeeeeennn 🔥🔥🔥 you look absolutely amazing 😍."

© IG: @JLo

Jennifer's summer snapshots weren't just about capturing moments—they also featured messages reflecting her personal journey. One quote reads, "Everything is unfolding in divine order," while another says, "She is in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace," giving us a peek into her mindset as she navigates this new chapter.

How is Jennifer Lopez holding up after her separation from Ben Affleck?

The days following her separation have undoubtedly been tough for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. After two years of marriage and being one of Hollywood’s most talked-about power couples, the two now face the harsh reality of divorce. According to a source close to JLo, she’s been deeply affected by the breakup, feeling “very upset and disappointed with Ben,” as reported by People magazine.

Last week, a different insider revealed that after filing for divorce, the Atlas star appeared “relieved” and was “doing okay, considering the circumstances.” However, the source also mentioned, “It has been incredibly difficult for her to accept that Ben has chosen to distance himself from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind.” These sentiments echo what many close to the star have been saying recently.



© IG: @JLo

Jennifer Lopez also shared two photos of t-shirts with messages that reflect what she seems to be cherishing the most right now: the blessing of being a mom and the deep bond she shares with her twins, Emme and Max, as well as the importance of holding onto big dreams, especially when it comes to love, no matter what she’s been through lately.

