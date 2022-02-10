Jennifer Lopez’s sister, Lynda, retires as a news anchor to pursue ‘a once in your lifetime’ opportunity

Lynda Lopez resigns from WCBS 880 “to pursue ‘a once in your lifetime’ opportunity outside of the media and news field,” according to news director Tim Scheld. Jennifer Lopez’s news broadcaster sister, known for anchoring the midday news, might be changing career paths. Although her plans are unknown, people think there are possibilities of becoming a singer or actress.

“For a variety of reasons, Lynda can’t talk about the plans just yet. The good news is she looks forward to a day when she may be able to once again return to the 880 newsroom,” Scheld said, as reported by Page Six.

©GettyImages



Lynda Lopez and Jennifer Lopez seen on location for ‘Hustlers’ in Manhattan on April 4, 2019 in New York City.

“Lynda will be finishing up here. We wish our friend and colleague the best on her new assignment, and I’m confident she will stay in touch with us,” Scheld added.

This would be the second time Lynda Lopez resigned from the station. After working there from 2009 to 2016, she left to work for ABC News. In 2020 she got hired back as a replacement of news anchor Pat Farnack.

“I am so excited to be returning to WCBS 880 as the midday news anchor and to continue my broadcast career in this great city,” she said at the time. “WCBS 880 is New York’s trusted source for news and information and serves as a reliable home for its listeners, and I’m proud to once again be a part of it.”

After Scheld informed that Lynda would be leaving again, an insider told the publication that “no one knows where she’s going.”

Lopez started her radio broadcasting career at WBAB and WLIR on Long Island. During the late 90s and early 2000s, she worked as a VH1 VJ, and then she became the host of Style Network’s GLOW. On July 29, 2006, Lopez debuted as the weekend co-anchor of My 9 Weekend News at 10.