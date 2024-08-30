Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez reportedly reunited after Ben Affleck break up

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez have been notorious best friends for years. Following Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck, the two were reportedly estranged, with sources claiming that the rupture was related to Affleck and Lopez's relationship.

© GettyImages Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez

According to a source who spoke to The New York Post, Remini believed Affleck to be an unreliable partner, and discussed it with Lopez. “Because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner," relayed the source.

Another source claims Remini wanted to reach out to Lopez following her estrangement from Affleck but didn't know how to start the conversation.

“They were friends for years. She wants to reach out to her, but she can’t just call up and say, ‘I told you so,”’ said the source. “J.Lo was so mad, she cut off all ties.”

Remini didn't attend Lopez and Affleck's wedding, hosted in Georgia. The event welcomed some of the couple's closest friends and family.

In June, it was reported that Lopez and Remini had reconciled. They met in 2004, following Lopez's marriage to Marc Anthony. “It was one of those instant chemistry things, where you just feel like, ‘I love this person. I love being around this person. This person makes me laugh,” said Lopez of their friendship.

© Leah Remini Lopez, Affleck and Remini

Remini's divorce

Earlier this week, Remini revealed that she and her long-term partner Angelo Pagan were filing for divorce.

"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce. This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us," she wrote in a statement.

When addressing the why for her divorce, Remini provided an explanation. "To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different."