Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's kids, Fin and Emme, share an affectionate moment during outing

Rumors of a divorce between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might not have affected their children, as Fin Affleck and Emme Muñiz were spotted enjoying a casual walk around their neighborhood. The two step-siblings, who have grown close since their parents rekindled their romance, were all smiles as they shared laughs and affectionate moments during their outing.

Dressed casually for the summer weather, Fin and Emme seemed to enjoy each other's company, reflecting the blended family's unity. Fin, the teenage daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, lovingly put their arm around Emme, Jennifer Lopez's daughter from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, as they strolled. The two appeared comfortable and carefree, embodying the joy and ease of a strong sibling relationship.

This walk is one of many instances where Fin and Emme have been seen spending quality time together. The duo has been spotted at various family gatherings, outings, and even vacations, showcasing the seamless blending of the Affleck-Lopez household.

Since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022, the couple's blending of their families has been a top priority. Both stars have emphasized the importance of nurturing the relationships between their children, and this recent sighting of Fin and Emme only reinforces the success of their efforts.

While it is unknown if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will publicly call out their marriage, another Affleck who seems to be unbothered by the rumors is Violet Affleck. The teenager was recently spotted in Brentwood, turning heads in a two-toned Dolce & Gabbana wrap dress that the singer famously wore in 2023.

Violet's youthful take on the dress differed notably from Lopez's glamorous appearance. While Jennifer Lopez paired the dress with golden platform heels and a cinched white belt during a night out, Violet opted for a more casual approach, matching the dress with red sneakers and white ankle socks, showcasing her unique style.

The couple, who have recently been the subject of split rumors, spent the 4th of July, their second wedding anniversary, and the singer's birthday on opposite coasts. While Lopez remained in the Hamptons, Affleck was in Los Angeles, where the couple recently listed their mansion for sale for $68 million.

Affleck, 51, has been frequently photographed in Los Angeles, where his children—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—live.

As HOLA! USA previously reported that Lopez spent the holiday weekend in the Hamptons, enjoying quality time with her family and friends and wearing her wedding ring. In contrast, her husband, Ben Affleck, spent the 4th of July on the opposite side of the country. The Hamptons vacation happened in the middle of ongoing reports concerning the status of her relationship with Ben Affleck.

JLo used her 55th birthday party to hint at an exciting new venture. Celebrating with a Bridgerton-themed bash, Lopez paid homage to one of her favorite shows and gave fans a clue about her latest professional endeavor. The multi-talented star is partnering with Bridgerton co-executive producer Leila Cohan to adapt the bestselling Emily Henry novel "Happy Place" into a Netflix series.

Despite she and Ben Affleck have been making headlines for weeks with reports of a looming divorce, their latest film, Unstoppable, produced by Artists Equity, Affleck, and Matt Damon’s production company, is set to world premiere at this year's Toronto Film Festival in September.

