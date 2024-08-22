Zoe Saldaña shares her experience rehearsing for 'Emilia Perez' alongside Selena Gomez

Zoe Saldaña is sharing her excitement for her upcoming movie 'Emilia Perez' starring Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez, Karla Sofia Gascon, and more stars. The Hollywood actress is sharing some behind-the-scenes clips that show how she prepared for the role, showing the intricate choreography.

The star shared her appreciation for the cast and her choreographer Damien Jalet. The pair were all smiles working in the movie, as shown in Zoe's latest Instagram video, where she can be seen preparing for one of the multiple dance numbers in the movie.

© Courtesy of Netflix

"My time working with choreographer Damien Jalet was truly inspiring. His talent and dedication to his craft brought out the best in me as a performer. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from such a creative and visionary artist. And your team was absolutely stellar! Love you all," she wrote on social media.

"The memories flooded my heart with overwhelming happiness. After weeks of intense rehearsals and learning the choreography for the song “El Mal” in [Emilia Perez,] we finally began adding the final touches to the dance on the set specially built for us," she continued.

Selena previously shared a video where she can be seen getting emotional after learning she was chosen to be part of the production. "I can't believe I got the movie, I'm so gonna cry right now," she said in the clip with a smile on her face. "I don't want to cry," she continues, covering her face with her hands.

Zoe also said how she felt on the set of the movie: "I felt a sense of pure joy and fulfillment, like a little girl dancing in her living room and dreaming of the day she would be on stage (or on set) doing what she loves," she revealed.

