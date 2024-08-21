All about Victoria Beckham's upcoming Netflix documentary: Her journey to stardom

Victoria Beckham is embarking on a new project. The fashion designer has landed a new Netflix production following her husband David Beckham's success with his docuseries last year. Fans of the former 'Spice Girls' member previously shared their excitement after seeing her on screen, with many asking her to make her own project.

Now Victoria is preparing to tell her story, in a new docuseries that follows her journey to stardom and her evolution into a fashion designer. “Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire — and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all,” Netflix shared.

© Karwai Tang Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere

The upcoming docuseries will bring her longtime friends, family members, and inner circle, to share their perspective on Victoria and how she gained success in the 90s and until now. The project is set to be produced by David's production company Studio 99, which was also behind his 'Beckham' documentary.

© GrosbyGroup

“I didn’t want to make this documentary for me,” the athlete said about his documentary at the time. “I wanted to make it for my family, for my kids, for the grandkids, for my mom and dad to look back on it and have something to cherish, because it has been a journey. It’s been unbelievable what I’ve been able to do in my life.”

© GettyImages

Victoria opened up about his romance with David in 'Beckham' sharing some of their first moments together. “I am not into football at all,” she said. “I wasn’t into football then, I’m not into football now. But I’d seen pictures of him in magazines, and he was obviously a very good-looking boy… the fact I went to the games really was just to kind of, some would say ‘stalk’ him.”

