David and Victoria Beckham celebrate five Emmy nominations for 'Beckham'

David and Victoria Beckham are adding new achievements to their names. The couple was recently acknowledged at the Grammys, where their documentary series "Beckham" was nominated for five awards.

"Beckham" was nominated for five Emmys, including Outstanding Documentary Series, Cinematography, Picture Editing, Music Composition, and Directing. It will be competing against the documentaries "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV," "STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.," "Telemarketers," and "The Jinx - Part Two."

The project provides viewers with an unfiltered look at the Beckham family, exploring David's incredible career, from his childhood to the peak of his career in Manchester United and Real Madrid, to the present, where he became the first major soccer star to play professionally in the MLS.

David and Victoria shared their reactions on social media, with David sharing a post made up of various photos and a video, with some writing sharing his feelings regarding the project and the public's reception of it.

"Five Emmy Nominations for BECKHAM… incredible," he wrote in the post's caption. "Thank you Television Academy. Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family. I’m so grateful to the incredible team led by Fisher Stevens and to all those people from my life and career who took part in the series and have played such an important role in my story… Thank You."

Victoria shared David's post on her Instagram, adding her memoji with stars in her eyes.

© Karwai Tang David and Victoria Beckham at the premiere of the documentary series "Beckham"

Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz react to the news

David and Victoria weren't the only Beckhams to react to the news. Their sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, also shared David's posts, adding various emojis. In the case of Cruz, he added various heart emojis over a photo of his father as a child. Romeo shared the documentary's poster and added some hearts and some crying emojis.

Some of David's closest friends also shared the news on their social media, including Isabela Grutman. "So good!!!" wrote her husband, David Grutman. "Congrats."