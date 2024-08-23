Why fans think Sabrina Carpenter's new album is about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

If you are unaware of the rumored feud between Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello following the 'Espresso' singer's brief romance with Shawn Mendes, here is all you need to know. The internet exploded after Sabrina released her latest album 'Short n' Sweet,' as many believe that the new tracks are inspired by her fleeting relationship with Shawn, which seems to have taken place in early 2023.

Fans also think that the other half of the album is about Barry Keoghan, as reports indicate that the pair have broken up. Back in February 2023, Sabrina and Shawn were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles on multiple occasions, the pair were also seen horseback riding and attended Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation album listening together.

© Grosby Group Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter step out amid dating rumors in Los Angeles.

The two musicians were also seen having a moment at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time, that they were a couple. “Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other,” the insider said. “They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy.”

© Grosby Group Rumored couple Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter are spotted at Miley Cyrus's album release party held at the Gucci store in Beverly Hills.

However, it was Shawn who denied the romance in March 2023 and a month later he was seen kissing Camila Cabello at Coachella, which would be the start of their relationship that year. And while nothing has been confirmed, fans believe that Jenna Ortega's role in Sabrina's music video 'Taste,' could be directly about Camila and Shawn.

© Grosby Group Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at the Taylor Swift's NJ concert in May 2023.

The three musicians have yet to address the rumors, but some also say that Camila mentioned the situation in her album 'C,XOXO.'

