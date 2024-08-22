Jenna Ortega stars in Sabrina Carpenter's horror-inspired music video for her new single 'Taste'

Jenna Ortega continues to position herself as our generation's Scream Queen. The Hollywood star, who has been busy promoting her upcoming movie 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is teaming up with none other than Sabrina Carpenter. The actress is starring alongside 'Halloween Ends' star Rohan Campbell in the singer's new music video for her latest single 'Taste' which seems to be inspired by the 1992 cult movie 'Death Becomes Her.'

Following her incredible success with her first single 'Espresso' and her second single 'Please Please Please' from her upcoming album, Sabrina is releasing 'Taste' this Friday, making fans excited with a new teaser, revealing that she enlisted Jenna for the new music video. The pair are seemingly recreating the roles of Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep

The 16-second teaser shows Sabrina holding a knife before heading inside a house and going upstairs. The singer discovers the actress with a man in the shower and opens the shower curtain causing Jenna to show her surprise.

The new song and music video are set to be released on August 23, and Sabrina also shared part of the lyrics during her latest interview with Paper magazine. “I’ve been known to share," she sings, adding, “You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissing you.”

She also talked to the publication about her creative process when writing a song. “I will write any song. It doesn’t mean I’ll put it out, but I’ll write it. I think the series of unfortunate events I’ve encountered in relationships are no secret to people who know me or think they know me," she said.

The tracklist for her new album includes 'Good Graces,' 'Sharpest Tools,' 'Coincidence,' 'Bed Chem,' 'Dumb & Poetic,' 'Slim Pickins,' “Juno,' 'Lie to Girls,' and 'Don’t Smile.'

