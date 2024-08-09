Shawn Mendes opens up about pregnancy scare in new song

Shawn Mendes is addressing some of the most personal topics he's ever discussed in a new song. The singer and songwriter, known for his confessional approach to music, has released "Why, Why, Why," his new single. In it, he opens up about the possibility of becoming a parent at a young age and the fear that inspired.

© JULIEN DE ROSA Shawn Mendes has opened up about a pregnancy scare

The song was released on Friday and addresses all manner of insecurities that he's battled throughout his life, including his romantic partnerships, anxieties regarding performing onstage, and more.

“I thought I was about to be a father,” he signs. “Shook me to the core / I’m still a kid.”

"Sometimes I still cry out for my mother."



The song is a part of his upcoming record, "Shawn," which is scheduled to come out on October 18.

While it's unknown what relationship Mendes is referring to in this song, his most notorious romantic partnership was with Camila Cabello. The two have known each other for most of their lives, making songs together, and dating for over a year.

© NDZ/Star Max Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in 2021

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's reunion

Earlier this month, Mendes and Camila Cabello experienced a public reunion that surprised many of their followers. The two sat together at the Copa America final in Miami, with followers taking photos of them and their friendly dynamic.

Sometime later, Cabello shared a post on social media revealing that she has been going through a difficult time when faced with various issues. "Feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere I look, within me and around me," Camila wrote.

Many of her followers took her words as a reference to her relationship with Mendes. "I try my best to show up for my friends, my fans, and the people that show up for me," she continued. "But it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup."