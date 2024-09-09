Camila Cabello and Zayn Malik are all smiles sitting together at the Off-White show in NYC

Camila Cabello is making headlines after her latest outing in New York City. The singer, who recently unveiled a new edition of her album 'C,XOXO,' was photographed at the Off-White fashion show, sitting front row with Zayn Malik.

Camila wore an all-black ensemble, which consisted of a black semi-sheer dress paired with matching black heels and minimal jewelry. She styled her hair in a high bun and rocked a soft glam makeup look including a soft pink lip.

© Michael Loccisano Zayn Malik and Camila Cabello attend the Off-White fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week

Meanwhile, Zayn wore a leather jacket featuring a faux crocodile print patent collar from the brand with a black sweater underneath, paired with black trousers and matching black shoes. The two musicians posed for photos before the show and were spotted having a casual conversation and laughing.

© Gilbert Flores Zayn Malik, Camila Cabello and Paris Jackson at Off-White RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week

"Long time no see," Camila can be seen saying to Zayn after the pair share a quick embrace. Fans of the pair shared their excitement online after seeing their interaction. "Zayn and Camila look cute together," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "a music collab we would all love to see."

© Michael Loccisano Zayn Malik, Camila Cabello, Paris Jackson, and DDG

Other online users also joked about the pair leaving their respective bands, with Zayn exiting 'One Direction', and Camila leaving 'Fifth Harmony.' The pair previously shared their admiration for each other throughout their careers in the entertainment industry.

The pair were also sitting next to Paris Jackson and DDG. Other celebrities in attendance included Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, June Ambrose, Coco Jones, Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige, Flavor Flav, Kollin Carter, Lena Waithe, and more.