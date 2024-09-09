Selena Gomez reveals she can't carry children; 'That was something I had to grieve'

Selena Gomez cares a lot about family. In various interviews, the singer and actress has revealed that having a family is something that she's always wanted to do. Recently, she revealed that her path to parenthood would be a different one than the one she always dreamed of, sharing that due to her health, she's not able to safely carry children.

© Neilson Barnard Selena Gomez at the premiere of 'Emilia Perez'

Gomez has often discussed her health journey, sharing details about her Lupus diagnosis and kidney transplant. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed that carrying children would expose her and the baby to possible risks, prompting her to reevaluate her journey towards parenthood. “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while," she said.

She revealed that while carrying her baby is something that she's always wanted, she's understood that it's not something that will happen to her and she's okay with it. “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby," she said.

Gomez and her journey towards parenthood

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Gomez revealed that she'd been determined to have kids by the age of 35, even before meeting her boyfriend Benny Blanco. “Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’”

While she didn't speak up about engagement rumors of their future as a couple, Gomez made it clear that, no matter what happens, her name wasn't changing. “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself," she said. “I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”