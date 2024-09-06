Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Jackson, Dakota Johnson, Naomi Campbell, and more celebs at New York Fashion Week [PHOTOS]
Dakota Johnson, Naomi Campbell and Paris Jackson at the Bulgari Studio Party during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week© Gilbert Flores

Usher and First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden posed together for a photo.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2024 3:04 PM EDT

New York Fashion Week is off to a great start, with some of our favorite celebrities and A-List stars visiting NYC and attending all the exclusive events of the season, starting September 6 to September 11.

Just last night, Dakota Johnson, Naomi Campbell, and Paris Jackson had a special moment when attending the Bvlgari Studio New York at The Refinery at Domino. Other familiar faces included Olivia Culpo and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Paris Jackson and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the Bulgari Studio Party during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week© Gilbert Flores

Paris Jackson and Nicky Hilton Rothschild posed for a photo at the Bulgari Studio Party, with Paris wearing a high-slit dress in black and Nicky wearing a long sleeve dress with a snakeskin print. 

Olivia Culpo attends Bvlgari Studio New York at The Refinery at Domino© Taylor Hill

Olivia Culpo stepped out in a black dress paired with matching black pointed-toe heels and a statement diamond necklace from the brand.

Dakota Johnson attends Bvlgari Studio New York at The Refinery at Domino on September 04, 2024 in New York City© Taylor Hill

Dakota Johnson looked stunning in a brown slip dress paired with statement jewelry.

Naomi Campbell and Paris Jackson at the Bulgari Studio Party during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 4, 2024 in New York, New York.© Gilbert Flores

Naomi Campbell, Paris Jackson, and Dakota Johnson were all smiles at the star-studded event. 

Usher and First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden attend Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2024 at Khalily Stables on September 05, 2024 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)© Theo Wargo

Usher and First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden at the Ralph Lauren fashion show.

Joey King at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 5, 2024 in East Hampton, New York. © Lexie Moreland

Joey King attended the Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week.

Jude Law attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2024 at Khalily Stables on September 05, 2024 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Jude Law looked elegant in a gray blazer and off-white trousers in Bridgehampton, New York.

Jaya Harper, Laura Dern and Naomi Watts at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 5, 2024 in East Hampton, New Yo© Lexie Moreland

Jaya Harper, Laura Dern and Naomi Watts at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 5, 2024 in East Hampton, New Yo

