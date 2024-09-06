Paris Jackson, Dakota Johnson, Naomi Campbell, and more celebs at New York Fashion Week [PHOTOS]

New York Fashion Week is off to a great start, with some of our favorite celebrities and A-List stars visiting NYC and attending all the exclusive events of the season, starting September 6 to September 11.

Just last night, Dakota Johnson, Naomi Campbell, and Paris Jackson had a special moment when attending the Bvlgari Studio New York at The Refinery at Domino. Other familiar faces included Olivia Culpo and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

© Gilbert Flores Paris Jackson and Nicky Hilton Rothschild posed for a photo at the Bulgari Studio Party, with Paris wearing a high-slit dress in black and Nicky wearing a long sleeve dress with a snakeskin print.



© Taylor Hill Olivia Culpo stepped out in a black dress paired with matching black pointed-toe heels and a statement diamond necklace from the brand.



© Taylor Hill Dakota Johnson looked stunning in a brown slip dress paired with statement jewelry.



© Gilbert Flores Naomi Campbell, Paris Jackson, and Dakota Johnson were all smiles at the star-studded event.



© Theo Wargo Usher and First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden at the Ralph Lauren fashion show.



© Lexie Moreland Joey King attended the Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Jude Law looked elegant in a gray blazer and off-white trousers in Bridgehampton, New York.

