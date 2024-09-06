Paris Jackson, Dakota Johnson, Naomi Campbell, and more celebs at New York Fashion Week [PHOTOS]

New York Fashion Week is off to a great start, with some of our favorite celebrities and A-List stars visiting NYC and attending all the exclusive events of the season, starting September 6 to September 11.
Just last night, Dakota Johnson, Naomi Campbell, and Paris Jackson had a special moment when attending the Bvlgari Studio New York at The Refinery at Domino. Other familiar faces included Olivia Culpo and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.
Paris Jackson and Nicky Hilton Rothschild posed for a photo at the Bulgari Studio Party, with Paris wearing a high-slit dress in black and Nicky wearing a long sleeve dress with a snakeskin print.
Olivia Culpo stepped out in a black dress paired with matching black pointed-toe heels and a statement diamond necklace from the brand.
Dakota Johnson looked stunning in a brown slip dress paired with statement jewelry.
Naomi Campbell, Paris Jackson, and Dakota Johnson were all smiles at the star-studded event.
Usher and First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden at the Ralph Lauren fashion show.
Joey King attended the Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week.
Jude Law looked elegant in a gray blazer and off-white trousers in Bridgehampton, New York.
Jaya Harper, Laura Dern and Naomi Watts at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 5, 2024 in East Hampton, New Yo