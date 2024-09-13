Jennifer Lopez might buy mansion next to her ex Sean Combs: Report

Jennifer Lopez is looking to relocate following her divorce from Ben Affleck. New reports suggest she's interested in a luxury home in Los Angeles, coincidentally located next to one of her most notorious exes: Sean Combs.
The home that Lopez is interested in is called the Azria Estate, and is located in Holmby Hills, reports TMZ. The mansion is 30,000 square feet and was originally listed for $85 million, with Lopez working on a deal that would land the home somewhere between $30 and $39 million. The home is currently listed for $55 million.
The home was originally owned by Maz Azria, founder of the designer brand BGBG, and was designed by Paul R. Williams, who made the homes of celebrities like Lucille Ball and Tyrone Power. The estate is made up of 14 bedrooms, beautiful gardens, an infinity pool, a guest house, an in-home theater, and more. Reports claim Lopez has shown interest in the estate over the past month, attending various tours of the place.
Lopez's interest in the home dates back a few years, having visited it with Affleck as the two were house hunting at the start of their marriage. The estate was also used as one of the locations for "Atlas," the Netflix science-fiction film that Lopez starred in and that came out this year.
The mansion is located right next to Combs' residence, who recently listed it for sale at $61 million. Other residents of the area include Tom Ford, Sean Parker, and more.
Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs
Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs dated for two years, with the two first meeting in 1999. In an interview with VIBE, Lopez revealed that Combs's infidelity played a big part in their break up.
"I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin," she said. "I never caught him, but I just knew. He'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night."