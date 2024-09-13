Jennifer Lopez might buy mansion next to her ex Sean Combs: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs dated for two years, with the two first meeting in 1999. In an interview with VIBE, Lopez revealed that Combs's infidelity played a big part in their break up.

"I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin," she said. "I never caught him, but I just knew. He'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night."

