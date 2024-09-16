Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion in Los Angeles: 'It was Ben's idea to meet' [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines over the weekend following their unexpected encounter. The former couple gained media attention over the summer after rumors of their divorce and recently, after JLo filed for divorce, confirming speculation.

And while they were seemingly back together this weekend, spending quality time with their kids in Los Angeles and reportedly showing love for each other, the pair intend to move on with the divorce.

“It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there,” a source said to Page Six. “He wanted to show that they are friendly exes, adding, “Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off.”



© Grosby Group The two Hollywood stars were photographed arriving at one of their favorite spots in LA. The pair headed inside the Beverly Hills Hotel with their kids for brunch, enjoying the day and wearing casual ensembles.



© Grosby Group Jennifer and Ben walked together inside the hotel, with the singer wearing a black long-sleeve crop top, denim wide-leg pants, and aviator sunglasses. She paired the look with a brown snakeskin bag and platforms.



© Grosby Group Meanwhile, Ben wore jeans and a blue button-up shirt, Nike sneakers, and dark sunglasses. The pair were having a casual conversation looking close to each other despite not being photographed together in months.



© Grosby Group They were accompanied by the singer's 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, as well as the actor's kids, 15-year-old Fin and 12-year-old Samuel. The kids are known to have a great relationship with each other, as the former couple successfully built their blended family before their separation.



© Grosby Group Reports indicated that they shared a kiss and were very affectionate at their latest outing. “Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing," an insider said to Page Six, "The kids are with them, but at a separate table," they added.



© Grosby Group But despite their family outing, they are reportedly moving on with the divorce. “They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” a source told People.“[Jennifer is] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce, though. They are working out financial details amicably.”

