Lauren Sanchez is all smiles with her son Nikko Gonzalez while shopping in New York City

Lauren Sanchez is a proud mom. The former journalist is always spending quality time with her kids, and this time was no exception.

While visiting New York City for her latest appearance at the 2024 Forbes Power Women's Summit, she took the opportunity to go on a shopping spree with her son Nikko Gonzalez.

© Grosby Group The pair were all smiles while walking around Soho, with Lauren wearing a casual look, which consisted of denim cargo pants, a black top, white sneakers, a white Hermès Birkin bag, and dark sunglasses.



© Grosby Group Meanwhile, Nikko was photographed wearing wide-leg trousers, a white t-shirt, and black loafers. The mother-daughter duo are known for having a close relationship and going on multiple outings and adventures.



© Grosby Group Just last month, Lauren documented their time with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. The media personality shared footage of her son Nikko with the actor boarding a helicopter while she recorded herself in the pilot's seat as they prepared to jump off the aircraft.



© Grosby Group Nikko also showed his support for Lauren's latest project, 'The Fly Who Flew to Space,' which was published in both English and Spanish. "Look who bought a book!!!!!" She wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of Nikko with the book.