Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sanchez is all smiles with her son Nikko Gonzalez while shopping in New York City
Lauren Sanchez turns heads as she steps out for a shopping trip with her son Nikko Gonzalez in Soho, New York© Grosby Group

Lauren Sanchez is all smiles with her son Nikko Gonzalez while shopping in New York City

 Lauren recently expressed her desire to learn Spanish with her kids.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 16, 2024 3:15 PM EDT

Lauren Sanchez is a proud mom. The former journalist is always spending quality time with her kids, and this time was no exception. 

While visiting New York City for her latest appearance at the 2024 Forbes Power Women's Summit, she took the opportunity to go on a shopping spree with her son Nikko Gonzalez

Lauren Sanchez turns heads as she steps out for a shopping trip with her son Nikko Gonzalez in Soho, New York© Grosby Group

The pair were all smiles while walking around Soho, with Lauren wearing a casual look, which consisted of denim cargo pants, a black top, white sneakers, a white Hermès Birkin bag, and dark sunglasses.

Lauren Sanchez turns heads as she steps out for a shopping trip with her son Nikko Gonzalez in Soho, New York, © Grosby Group

Meanwhile, Nikko was photographed wearing wide-leg trousers, a white t-shirt, and black loafers. The mother-daughter duo are known for having a close relationship and going on multiple outings and adventures.

Lauren Sanchez turns heads as she steps out for a shopping trip with her son Nikko Gonzalez in Soho, New York© Grosby Group

Just last month, Lauren documented their time with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. The media personality shared footage of her son Nikko with the actor boarding a helicopter while she recorded herself in the pilot's seat as they prepared to jump off the aircraft.

Lauren Sanchez turns heads as she steps out for a shopping trip with her son Nikko Gonzalez in Soho, New York© Grosby Group

Nikko also showed his support for Lauren's latest project, 'The Fly Who Flew to Space,' which was published in both English and Spanish. "Look who bought a book!!!!!" She wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of Nikko with the book. 

Lauren Sanchez turns heads as she steps out for a shopping trip with her son Nikko Gonzalez in Soho, New York,© Grosby Group

Following the release of her book Lauren expressed her desire to learn Spanish with her kids. "I am taking Spanish lessons, and my kids are taking lessons because it’s something I crave," she said to Elle, after talking about what she "missed out" growing up.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS