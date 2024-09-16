Sofia Vergara's hilarious reaction to losing Emmy for the fifth time: 'They robbed me'

Sofia Vergara received incredible reviews after her performance of Griselda in the Netflix series that explores the life of the infamous Griselda Blanco. The Colombian actress was nominated for the 2024 Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, but despite her spectacular portrayal, she didn't take home the award.

And while many of her fans were disappointed, taking to social media to share their thoughts on the award, Sofia had a very different reaction. Ultimately, the coveted recognition was received by Jodie Foster for 'True Detective: Night Country.'

© Kevin Mazur Sofia Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater

The Hollywood star showed her reaction on Instagram with her unique sense of humor and joking at her loss. "They robbed me of the Emmy for the fifth time," she said in Spanish exiting the award show, referring to her previous four nominations for the fan-favorite show 'Modern Family.'

Sofia's fans also agreed. "You didn't win the Emmy but you won our hearts," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Thank you for being a shining example of Latino excellence. Your hard work and perseverance inspire us all to chase our dreams and never give up!"

Despite losing, Sofia previously said that she was honored to gain recognition for 'Griselda.' "I never dreamed that after Modern Family I would be able to work on something as special as Griselda," she stated after the nomination announcement. "Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series."

"I had to really investigate what it meant to be a woman in that era. A mother, a Colombian woman… that turned into this monster. So, it was a really difficult task for me to understand it," she said to People.