Christopher Reeve's son discusses his 'Superman' cameo; 'It's a nice full circle moment'

Christopher Reeve is one of Hollywood's biggest icons, known for his amazing performance as Superman. As the film franchise is getting rebooted, his son, Will Reeve, has shot a brief cameo that will be featured in the upcoming "Superman: Legacy."

© Variety Christopher Reeve's kids: Matthew, Alexandra and Will

Reeve was a guest at last night's Emmys Awards. On the red carpet, he was asked about his cameo in the film, which he described as a "nice full circle moment" for long-term fans of Superman. "I promise you it's not big," said Will when discussing his part. "But it was a lot of fun. Blink and you'll miss it but it was a great time," he said with a smile.

"It's an honor," he continued. "I think it's a nice full-circle moment. It's great for the fans who've loved Superman for so many decades and now as DC reboots the Superman franchise... I'm honored to be a part of it. I'm really excited to see what happens."

You can check out the full exchange below.

Will Reeve shares his family's 'dinner table' rules after his dad's accident

Will Reeve and his siblings, Matthew and Alexandra, have spent the past year opening up about their family life after their father's accident. The kids have been promoting the documentary "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" and have shared many stories that fill out the picture of their father.

In an appearance on "Good Morning America," Will revealed that family dinners became very important after their father's injury. "Whether it was good news, bad news, scary news, dinner was family time. 'How was school?' They sat at the head next to each other," Will said. "My mom would feed him and herself. We had friends dropping by. It was a very happy, robust, loud — everything you would want from a family dinner."

"That was every night, and the one thing you weren't allowed to talk about was specific medical stuff. It could be anything else."