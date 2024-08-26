Christopher Reeve's son shares emotional moment with his dad: 'The last time I saw him on his feet'

Christopher Reeve's son, Matthew, is opening up about his dad's tragic journey and health struggles after his 1995 equestrian accident that left him paralyzed. The new documentary 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and will be in theaters in September 2024.

Matthew can be seen in the latest trailer looking back at the moment he saw his dad before the tragic accident. "We said goodbye, he gave this wave," he said about their last exchange before the incident. "That was the last time I saw him on his feet."

"This year, in October, will be the 20th anniversary of dad's passing," Matthew said during a press conference at Sundance. "It all came together really organically," he said about the project.

© Michael Ochs Archives Christopher Reeve as Superman in a scene from the film, 'Superman,' 1978.

Christopher was also a parent to Alexandra and Will, who are part of the documentary, which includes an interview with the star's late wife Dana. Some of her closest celebrity friends are featured in the documentary, such as Whoopi Goldberg, Susan Sarandon, Jeff Daniels, and Glenn Close.

© Michael Loccisano Matthew Reeve, Alexandra Reeve Givens and William Reeve attend the "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" Premiere

"He was just an amazing guy. He was really bright, he was fearless and he loved to be alone. He loved to fly airplanes and sailboats and ride horses," Jane Seymour, a close friend to the actor said to People, sharing her excitement for the release of the documentary.

"He took all his energy and all his intellect and all his visibility to really move the dial and get the stem-cell thing going when nobody wanted to do that. Now it's normal," she said about his activism after the accident.

