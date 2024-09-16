Lady Gaga's wedding plans with Michael Polansky: 'They want to start a family'

Lady Gaga has found love with Michael Polansky. The singer and the entrepreneur have been inseparable since they first went public with their relationship, revealing their engagement in recent weeks and attending the 81st Venice International Film Festival together.

The pair were all smiles walking the red carpet and posing for the cameras, with fans of the musician sharing their excitement and wondering when they plan to tie the knot. Now, close sources to the couple are sharing their wedding plans following their "engagement party at her home in Malibu."

© Franco Origlia Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are seen arriving for the 81st Venice International Film Festival

"They are already thinking about wedding plans and talking about possibly having a destination wedding in Europe," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "They'd love to get married sooner than later and both want to start a family."

"Gaga and Michael are the happiest they've ever been. Michael has always known Gaga was the one," the source said to the publication. "They had an engagement party at her home in Malibu with their loved ones and everyone is thrilled for them."

© Franco Origlia Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend the "Joker: Folie à Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

A different source said that the pair got engaged earlier this year, but it was only until the Paris 2024 Olympics that the news was revealed. "They're both extremely happy and excited about this moment in their relationship," the insider said, adding, that the two have actually "been engaged since the spring."

© Gotham Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend SNL afterparty

While the singer prefers to keep her personal life private, she previously referred to Michael as "the man that I love" and "the love of my life" in multiple interviews. Gaga is set to release her new album soon, but it's unclear if she will be walking the altar before or after sharing her project.