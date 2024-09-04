Lady Gaga proudly shows off her MASSIVE engagement ring after shutting down pregnancy rumors

Lady Gaga has kept her relationship with Michael Polansky relatively private, but she finally showed off their engagement at the Venice Film Festival. The couple arrived in style, and she flashed the stunning diamond ring the businessman, with an estimated net worth of $600M, had slipped on her finger.

Lady Gaga wore a 1960s-inspired flared black minidress with a white polka dot print dress

Gaga is at the festival for the premire of her film Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix. She looked every bit the Academy Award winner as she arrived by water taxi with Polansky. She chose a long-sleeve, black-and-white polka dot mini dress by La Roxx, along with sheer tights and black pumps. She accessorized with black sunglasses and, of course, the engagement ring, which she proudly displayed to photographers.

© Grosby Group The ring certainly matches his estimated net worth of $600M

It’s the first time the singer has shown off the ring since she was spotted wearing it on April 7th in West Hollywood.



© Grosby Group Lady Gaga shows off her engagement ring as she arrives with Michael Polansky at Venice Marco Polo Airport

The couple kept their engagement private, and it was only revealed at the 2024 Paris Olympics when Gaga introduced Polansky as her fiancé to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, an introduction that went viral on TikTok.

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶 ♬ son original - Gabriel Attal

The next day on September 4, the couple showed up for the Joker: Folie Ã Deux red carpet at Sala Grande wearing matching black looks. Gaga was on theme for her role as Harleen “Lee” Quinzel wearing a gorgeous black semi-sheer headpiece/ mask



© Getty Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend the "Joker: Folie A Deux" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino

While Gaga did not address engagement rumors until September, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “They had an engagement party at her home in Malibu with their loved ones and everyone is thrilled for them. They are already thinking about wedding plans and talking about possibly having a destination wedding in Europe."

Lady Gaga addresses pregnancy rumors

In a world where women’s bodies are analyzed under a microscope, there has been speculation that Gaga is pregnant for months. The Oscar-winning actress took to TikTok to shut down the rumors on Tuesday, June 4, sharing a selfie-style video featuring her signature black eyeliner wing, with the words “not pregnant—just down bad cryin’ at the gym.” Despite this, her recent appearance at the Venice Film Festival still sparked comments on social media, with some convinved that she is pregnant.

While Gaga may not be pregnant now, we may see her "little monsters" in the future. The 38-year-old singer told SiriusXM radio in 2013 that she wants at least three kids. “I really want to have a family. I really want to nurture my children,” she said.

The singer and her partner have been linked since December 2019. They were photographed kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas, but his identity wasn’t made public until February 2020, when they went public in Miami for Super Bowl 2020, displaying plenty of PDA. By April, she was calling the Harvard University graduate and CEO of the Parker Group "the love of her life," per Cosmopolitan.