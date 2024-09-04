Adele, in tears, shares she is taking a long break from performing

After six long years since the release of her last album, Adele surprised the world in 2021 by dropping “Easy on Me,” a heartfelt ballad that marked her triumphant comeback to the charts. This single ushered in a new era in her music career with the release of her album 30 and the announcement of her Las Vegas residency.

However, the news that fans have long dreaded was confirmed this week. Adele has revealed that she will take a break from the stage, which could mean several years before she decides to perform again. She shared this emotional announcement during her final concert in Munich, Germany—a city where she performed for the last three weekends—unable to hold back tears. Although she admitted she would miss her fans dearly, she also expressed the need to enjoy the life she has been building while always keeping her fans in her heart.

© Kevin Mazur MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Adele performs onstage at Messe MÃ¼nchen on August 02, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

Overwhelmed by the love of her fans, the Grammy-winning artist opened up about her decision to pause her career. “I’m not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very f---ing good at it,” the star shared with the crowd. “And I’ve really enjoyed performing for nearly three now, which is the longest I’ve ever done and probably the longest I will ever do,” she said while her voice filled with vulnerability.

Then, Adele spoke the words her fans had hoped they would never hear. “I still have exactly five weeks of shows,” she said, referencing her final performances scheduled for Las Vegas in October and November. “But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break. And I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years,” she“added, visibly moved in tears. At that moment, the 31-year-old singer explained why she decided to retire temporarily from performing.

“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.” “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now.” Adele

This isn’t the first time Adele has taken a break from the spotlight. Back in 2011, she stepped away to undergo throat surgery, and in 2012, she took time off after the birth of her son, Angelo, who is now 11 years old. Recently, she confirmed she is engaged to her longtime partner, Rich Paul. This helps explain why she would want to take a break now—to spend more time with her son, who is growing up fast, and the man she will marry.

© Johnny Nunez Rich Paul and Adele at the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles.

During her final show in Munich, Adele also bid farewell to her iconic song "Chasing Pavements," which she added to her setlist for her concerts in Germany. However, she asked the audience to sing it as loudly as possible to help convince her to include it in the setlist for her Las Vegas shows. "This might be the last time I sing it, so please, sing it louder than me, and maybe I’ll be convinced to sing it during my final ten concerts in the U.S.," she said, referring to the shows scheduled between October and November.

