Lady Gaga responds to an old Facebook group saying she’d never be famous

Lady Gaga has become one of the most famous multifaceted artists on the planet, to the dismay of at least 12 people she went to college with.

The singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, recently responded to a TikTok photo post, where the first slide was praising all of the awards she has gotten as both a singer and actor, the second was a screenshot from a Facebook group with 12 members named "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous."

Gaga responded in the comments revealing she knows the group's origins, "Some people I went to college with made this way back when," she wrote. The singer went on to offer advice, "This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down—gotta keep going."

Lady Gaga's last laugh

We don't know who the twelve members of the Facebook group were or where they are now in their lives, but it's highly unlikely they've found the same professional and personal success. Gaga has 13 Grammys, an Oscar, 2 Golden Globes, 19 MTV VMAs, and 10 Billboard Music Awards, to name a few.

She's also in love and engaged, with a giant diamond ring. The singer will soon say "I do" to her fiancé, Michael Polansky, the executive director of the Parker Foundation, with an estimated net worth of $600 million.