Lauren Sanchez turns heads in lace corset while responding to criticism over her outfits

Lauren Sanchez was all smiles arriving at the 2024 Forbes Power Women's Summit, wearing an all-white ensemble. The former journalist attended the event to have a conversation with Forbes executive vice president Moira Forbes, where she talked about her professional career and shared her thoughts about the online criticism she has received.

"People like to put you in a box and I don't fit in that box. I never have. As a journalist, as a pilot, as a mom, and even fiancée," she said at the event. "People want me to dress or look or act a certain way. But I'm just being as authentic to me as I can be."

Lauren looked elegant in a white suit, featuring wide-leg trousers and a matching blazer. She put her signature touch by wearing a white lace corset and completed the look with off-white platforms.

© Grosby Group

She styled her hair in a ponytail and rocked a glamorous makeup look, including a glossy lip. Lauren wore diamond earrings and posed for photos on the red carpet before taking the stage.

© Taylor Hill

Lauren talked about the media attention she has received recently while vacationing with Jeff Bezos. "They love to capture us at red carpet events or vacationing, but it's such a tiny piece of who we are. It's easy to judge off of a photo but people don't really know me," she said.

"Jeff puts me out there and he encourages me to get there and do my thing," Lauren continued. "And I'm lucky to have a partner like that. We really support each other." She also said that receiving attention is scary sometimes as she never pursued fame.

© Steven Ferdman Lauren Sanchez speaks at Forbes Power Women's Summit 2024

"I don't wish fame on anyone, it's nothing I ever wanted," she said. "It can make you hide because it's scary to put yourself out there and have people comment about your life who don't know you. I've shed a few tears, trust me. But my sister will be like, "Get up and go take a shower."'