Why Lauren Sanchez and her kids are taking Spanish lessons after publishing her book

Lauren Sanchez has a new goal. The former journalist, who recently published her new book in Spanish and English, is working on improving her Spanish skills.

Lauren has been open about wanting to honor her Mexican American heritage as she is a proud Latina. "The biggest regret I have is not being able to speak fluent Spanish. My mom [didn’t teach me because she] told me she didn’t want me to have an accent, because she thought that would hurt me," she said during her recent interview with Elle.

© The Fly Who Flew by Lauren Sánchez Lauren Sanchez with her new book 'The Fly Who Flew'

She also wants her kids to learn more about their roots. "Now I am taking Spanish lessons, and my kids are taking lessons because it’s something I crave," she said to the publication, after talking about what she "missed out" growing up.

© Lauren Sanchez/Instagram Lauren Sanchez and her son Nikko Gonzalez

"One thing I think I really missed out on is my grandmother, Elsie, and mother spoke Spanish all the time," she said. "My grandmother was one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen. She was a housekeeper, and she was a manager at a restaurant," she explained.

Lauren continued, "She let me work there every once in a while. I got my work ethic from her." The philanthropist went on to talk about her admiration for her grandmother. "She was a powerhouse, and she would wake me up at five in the morning. I would sleep in the back of her car while she went to her first house to clean. Then she went to the restaurant around 7 a.m.," she said.

© Lauren Sanchez and Ella Whitesell Lauren Sanchez and her daughter Ella Whitesell

"It was a really incredible experience, because I saw this woman who was married, but who was just determined to make a living for herself, no matter what," Lauren concluded.