Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's US Open appearance has fans convinced they're done for good

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have had an on-and-off relationship for over a year, with rumors first swirling about them in February 2023. They broke up in December 2023 but rekindled in June 2024, most recently meeting in Paris for Fashion Week, wearing signature matching outfits.

© GrosbyGroup Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's last appearance together was in June for Paris Fashion Week

While they certainly looked back on in June, fast forward to September 8, they both attended the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. But they did not attend the game together, and there were no cute matching outfit photo ops.

The 28-year-old instead enjoyed the match with friends from their seats, and Bad Bunny watched with friends from another section.

© Getty Bad Bunny attends the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open

Emily Ratajkowski was also photgraphed in the section. In the end, Italian player Jannik Sinner defeated American Taylor Fritz to win the Grand Slam tournament.

© Getty Emily Ratajkowski was also sitting in the section

While they used to wear matching looks, they were in completely opposite colors. The Puerto Rican singer wore a gray jacket with knee-length shorts, a white T-shirt and Jenner wore a tweed skirt suit featuring a short-sleeve jacket and matching miniskirt by Alaïa.

On social media, there were excited Bad Bunny fans happy at the idea that he was not only single but no longer tied to Jenner. From the beginning, there have been fans who condemned the relationship solely because she's a member of the Kardashian family.

Despite the hate, the relationship paid off for both of them, literally. In September 2023, they became the face of the Gucci Valigeria travel line, using it as an opportunity to go Instagram official. They had a lot of fun together too, traveling around the world, enjoying Miami nights, and Met Gala after parties.

We will have to wait and see what's next for the A-listers.