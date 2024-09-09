Salma Hayek does her best Angelina Jolie impression: 'I've never felt so valued. She knew I was the right actress'

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie have proven to be very good friends. The pair previously shared the screen on Marvel's 'Eternals' and most recently worked together in 'Without Blood,' with Angelina directing the movie and Salma sharing her experience on set.

During a recent interview with ET, the Mexican icon praised the director and talked about her time filming the movie. “This is the best actors' director I've ever worked with,” she admitted. “I've never felt so valued. She knew I was the right actress. I didn't even know I was the right actress at the moment.”

© Monica Schipper/EveryStory2024 Salma Hayek Pinault, Angelina Jolie, and Demián Bichir during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

The pair also shared a sweet moment during an interview with Deadline, where Salma did her best Angelina impression as a director on the set of the production. "She would come with all this elegance, and loveliness and a smile," she said in the joint interview before doing her impression.

“I could call my director at three in the morning in absolute despair” because “if [it] meant she came over there in the middle of the night and held me, that's what she would do," she said to Entertainment Weekly about her time working with the filmmaker.

Salma went on to talk about Angelina's sons Maddox and Pax, who also worked on the film in the assistant director department.“ They work hard. They are very serious about what they do,” she said to People.

"It is kind of funny, I was teasing them at the beginning, but then I had to say, ‘No. I have to separate and just treat them like professionals because it’s disrespectful,'” she added.