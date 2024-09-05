Salma Hayek delights fans with heartwarming throwback photo from her childhood

Salma Hayek recently delighted her fans on Instagram with a nostalgic throwback picture from her childhood. The image, which she shared under the hashtag #TBT (Throwback Thursday), captures a young Salma with a serious yet captivating expression, lying on the grass with her arms crossed, radiating a natural beauty that her followers have adored.

In the picture, young Salma is dressed in a charming, ruffled floral dress that speaks to a simpler time, likely reflecting the late 1970s or early 1980s styles. Her full and voluminous hair frames her face in soft waves, hinting at the iconic dark locks that have become one of her signature traits as an adult. Accompanying the post, Salma said the snap is a throwback to her childhood.

Her fans were quick to flood the comment section with messages of admiration, love, and support. Many were struck by how little she has changed, noting that her beauty, both inside and out, has remained constant throughout the years.

This isn't the first time the celebrated Mexican-American actress has shared glimpses of her early life. She often uses her social media platforms to connect with her followers personally, revealing moments from her past that shaped the person she is today. Each post shows her journey from a small town in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico, to becoming one of Hollywood's most respected and beloved actresses.

© Lyvans Boolaky Salma Hayek runs during the Paris Olympics torch relay on July 23, 2024 in Versailles, France. Paris will host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Salma Hayek's 58th birthday

On September 2, the renowned Mexican actress and producer celebrated her 58th birthday by sharing a series of stunning bikini photos on her Instagram profile. Salma continues to captivate her audience with her timeless beauty and impeccable poses. With a career spanning over 50 films and an Oscar nomination, she remains an influential figure in the entertainment industry.

Salma Hayek, who is married to Francois-Henri Pinault, and mother to Valentina Paloma Pinault, expressed gratitude on her birthday and emphasized her enduring appeal through her social media posts. "Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! 🎂❤️🎉P.s none of these are throwbacks," she wrote alongside the snapshots, which have left her followers speechless.

© @SalmaHayek Salma Hayek

Fans flooded the comments section: "The sexiest woman in the world," one person wrote. "How is it possible that she is about to turn 60?" a second fan added, with a third writing: "That moment when you realize that your childhood crush has not aged a single day."

During the celebration, Salma Hayek showcased a variety of bikinis and bathing suits. She started off with a vibrant Missoni swimsuit, followed by a red bikini paired with a swimsuit cover-up and sunglasses. The photos were taken in Ibiza, part of the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, where Salma enjoyed her summer vacation. On August 25, the celebrity shared striking photos donning a yellow bikini while aboard a luxurious yacht.

Salma Hayek can sing!

During her mom, Diana Jimenez Medina's 80th birthday celebration, Salma surprised her closest friends and family members. The Mexican icon wowed her inner circle with her amazing voice, creating a very emotional moment, especially when her mom and aunt also took the microphone.

© Jo Hale Salma Hayek attends the European "Blink Twice" premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/FilmMagic)

The family reunited at Salma's home in Los Angeles, and the actress documented the moment on social media. Her social media followers praised her voice, and many shared their surprise as they were not aware of the family's singing skills, with her dad joining the band at one point. "In my house, there is no party without dancing and singing," Salma wrote on Instagram. "Oh wow!!…her mama was singing opera for real," one person commented, while someone else wrote, "Is there anything Queen Salma the goddess can’t do? What a talented lady."

"Happy 80th birthday, Mom, and happy 77th birthday, Aunt Charo! I love you both very much. Mom, each year I celebrate your life with more love and gratitude," Salma wrote, posting a group photo.

