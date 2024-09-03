Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt's differences growing up amid life in the spotlight

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's twins are very close to their mom. Vivienne and Knox turned 16 on July 12 and are known to spend a lot of quality time with Angelina. However, the pair seem to live different lives, with Knox preferring to keep his life away from the spotlight.

The twins have previously accompanied their mom on the red carpet, accompanied by their siblings Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt. And while they all have different paths, Vivienne has been working closely with Angelina in the entertainment business.

© Grosby Group Knox has been making headlines recently following his latest outings in Los Angeles. Most recently, he was seen preparing for a boxing workout, with many pointing out his resemblance to his dad Brad Pitt. Despite his similarities, not much is known about his relationship with the actor, and he is known to spend a lot of time with Angelina.

© Grosby Group The twins seem to live different lives, with Vivienne also leaning into Angelina's professional career. Earlier this year the mother-daughter duo walked the red carpet of the Tony Awards after working together in a musical version of The Outsiders and winning four awards.



© Grosby Group Knox and Vivienne grew up together and were spotted multiple times with Angelina in Los Angeles. But it was only in recent years that Vivienne decided to get into production and has been working with Angelina since then.

© Grosby Group The actress has encouraged all her kids to try their skills in the entertainment business. The happy family previously shared an on-screen moment in 'Kung Fu Panda 3.' "They were kind of shy," Jolie told Entertainment Tonight. "They don't really want to be actors, but I didn't want them to miss the opportunity. They came in, and they had a lot of fun with it."

