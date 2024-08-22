Knox Jolie-Pitt proves to be the splitting image of his dad Brad Pitt [PHOTOS]

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. The pair were open about their love life and went on to expand their family, welcoming 23-year-old Maddox, 20-year-old Pax, 19-year-old Zahara, 18-year-old Shiloh, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

And while there are multiple reports about the rumored estranged relationship between the actor and his kids, there is no doubt that Knox shares an incredible resemblance with Brad. Most recently, he was photographed in Los Angeles preparing for a boxing match, with many reminiscing about the star's role in the cult movie 'Fight Club.'



© Grosby Group Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt has a very private life in comparison to his twin sister. He was recently seen with his hands wrapped and walking into a Los Angeles gym, getting ready for a boxing session.

© Grosby Group The young actor was photographed in 1980 at age 17 for his high school yearbook. Brad can be seen sharing an incredible resemblance to his son Knox, who turned 16 this year.

© GrosbyGroup The actor and his son have not been seen together in a while, with many speculating about their estranged relationship. The pair were photographed at Haneda International Airport, leaving Tokyo, Japan in July 2013.