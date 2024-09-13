Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie are working together again: The two stars talk about their friendship

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie are going strong with their friendship. The two stars recently worked together on the film 'Without Blood,' and their experience was so positive that they decided to continue to work on another upcoming production.

During their recent interview with People, following their appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, the pair talked about their experience on the set of the project and explained that they have grown closer.

"I don't know if I'm supposed to say this," Salma said to the publication before revealing, "She's producing my next film that I'm directing." The Mexican icon shared her excitement, adding, "I wasn't really supposed to tell you that, but why not? So I'm working on a film that I want to direct, and she's taking me by the hand."

© Monica Schipper/EveryStory2024 Salma Hayek Pinault, Angelina Jolie, Victoria Aletta, and Demian Bichir attend the premiere of "Without Blood"

"The story just came to my head and it just keeps on unfolding, and it comes to me. I see the images, and I hear the sound design," Salma continued. "It is not something I went looking for. It's just something that came to me and wouldn't leave."

© Deadline Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Demian Bichir

When it comes to their friendship, the actress said that she considers Angelina part of her family. “What do you mean friendship?” she said when asked about their relationship, explaining that they “do things together as a family.”

© Monica Schipper/EveryStory2024 'Without Blood' premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

"It's nice to have a friend where you can laugh and cry... and feel always safe," she said to the publication. While talking to ET Salma said that she "never felt so valued. She knew I was the right actress. I didn't even know I was the right actress at the moment.”