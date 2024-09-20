Ivanka Trump's fitness routine and healthy diet to achieve her incredible figure: 'Strength goals.

Ivanka Trump is enjoying a new chapter of her life in Miami. The former first daughter took a step back from politics and has been focusing on her family life, as well as taking care of herself mentally and physically. Most recently, Ivanka gave her followers a glimpse into her intense fitness routine, showing some of her favorite exercises to maintain her incredible figure.

Now, her personal trainer is giving some insight into her routine. During an interview with Daily Mail, Sandy Brockman explained that Ivanka is a fan of strength training and keeps it simple with basic and effective movements.

© Ivanka Trump/Instagram

"The movements are always the same. They're deadlifts, back squats, hinges, presses, and pull-ups," she said to the publication. "My minimum strength goals I strive for with my clients include: five strict push-ups, two strict pull-ups, one bodyweight barbell back squat, one bodyweight barbell deadlift, and one 45-pound barbell overhead press."

© Grosby Group Ivanka Trump leaving the gym in Miami

When it comes to her diet, Brockman said that protein intake is very important and highlighted that she is against "starving" to achieve her clients' goals. "I don't want women starving. I want them to keep that constant flow of protein going through their bodies," she said, adding that she aims for her clients to have "20 grams of protein every two to three hours."

© Grosby Group Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in Miami

Ivanka previously revealed that she benefits from meditating too, achieving "mental clarity" and starting her day with "gratitude" with transcendental meditation, which is known to be a silent practice that involves the repetition of a mantra for 15 to 20 minutes a day.