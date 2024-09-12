Gains! Ivanka Trump shows off her squats in a figure-hugging bodysuit

Ivanka Trump is staying fit and healthy amid this presidential race. The morning after the debate between her father and Kamala Harris, Ivanka was in the gym with her trainer targeting her lower muscles with back squats.

In a video reposted by a fan account, Ivanka's trainer, Sandy Brockman, proudly shared a clip of the 42-year-old doing back squats with 10-pound plates and a bar that could be anywhere from 35-45 pounds, so she's keeping it light as she builds muscle. The Former Advisor to the President of the United States looked trendy in a light blue figure-hugging body suit.

Ivanka's summer

The mother of three is staying active as summer comes to an end. Over the weekend, she was spotted with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their kids, Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James, having a fun day in Miami riding jet skis.

© Grosby Group Ivanka Trump takes her son for a fun jet ski ride in Miami

It's a season full of water activities, as Ivanka is also an avid surfer. The last post on her Instagram grid is a video of her shredding in Lemoore, CA.

Prior to that, she had the opportunity to see Alaska with her family, enjoying ATV rides and having fun at the lake.