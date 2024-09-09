Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner spotted jet-skiing with their kids in Miami
. The former First Daughter was seen heading to a workout with Marianne Fonseca at a hotel near her home in Miami. © Grosby Group

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 9, 2024 2:47 PM EDT

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner had a relaxing weekend in Miami. The celebrity couple was spotted having a fun day with their kids as they prepared to enjoy the warm weather and ride in their water vehicles.

The former first daughter has been focused on spending quality time with her family, most recently documenting her adventure at the Miami Motocross Park with her kids Arabella, Theo, and Joseph. The proud mom took to social media to share clips and photos, showing off their skills.

This time, the celebrity family spent a relaxing weekend jet-skiing. Ivanka was photographed wearing an all-black outfit paired with a black hat and dark sunglasses.

Ivanka was seen steering the vehicle while riding with her son.

Meanwhile, Jared was spotted riding another water vehicle with their youngest son. The couple was all smiles during their family day as they continue to enjoy the last weeks of summer. The family was also joined by their security team.

Ivanka Trump was seen enjoying a peaceful boat ride with her family, taking in the scenic views as she spent quality time on the water© Grosby Group

This is not the first time this summer the group has been spotted enjoying a family day in Miami. They were recently photographed aboard a boat, with Ivanka wearing a chic white dress paired with a white hat and dark sunglasses, while Jared wore blue shorts and a black cap. 


