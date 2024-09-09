Malia Obama looks stunning in latest red carpet appearance in France promoting her new film

Malia Obama was all smiles at the Deauville American Film Festival. The former first daughter shared her excitement to be in France to promote her short film 'The Heart.' Malia stepped out in a Vivienne Westwood ensemble and revealed that she was "terrified" and "excited" to be at the festival.

© Foc Kan The filmmaker walked the red carpet and posed for the cameras while wearing a corseted top paired with an asymmetrical maxi skirt. She completed the edgy look with tall leather boots and minimal jewelry, rocking her red hairstyle.

© LOIC VENANCE Malia attended the festival’s opening ceremony and shared her thoughts about her outfit. "It's cool," she said to reporters on the red carpet. “I don’t know as much about fashion, but I’m happy to be wearing it," she added, showing her admiration for the brand and describing Westwood as a "queen."



© LOU BENOIST “I’ve never done anything like this, so [I’m] like a little bit terrified but mostly just excited,” she said when talking about her debut at the festival. Earlier this year Malia showed her project at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

