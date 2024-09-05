Malia and Sasha Obama rocked makeup free looks in Los Angeles

Malia and Sasha Obama have grown up in the public eye since being in the White House. The former first daughters have decided to keep their personal lives private, taking different paths and embarking on their own journey.

The pair have shown off their unique style on different occasions, and continue to make new friends and start new projects after moving to Los Angeles.

Malia and Sasha are known for going out in casual ensembles and are usually rocking a makeup-free look. Here are some of the recent times the pair looked stunning without makeup.

© Grosby Group Earlier this year Sasha was photographed walking around Los Angeles after getting her nails done at a nail salon in West Hollywood. She was seen heading to the World Market furniture store at The Grove.



© Grosby Group Malia was spotted leaving her gym with a friend. She wore a sporty orange look while meeting with a friend after her workout session.

© Grosby Group Sasha wore a lack tank top, matching leggings, and sandals during one of her recent outings in Los Angeles. She was photographed makeup-free after her workout.



© Grosby Group Malia looked effortlessly cool while running errands. The former first daughter wore a blue crop top, black trousers featuring with butterfly cutouts, and a pair of sneakers.



© Grosby Group Sasha kept it casual stepping out in a black ensemble with a matching bag. She styled her hair in a ponytail and wore dark sunglasses.