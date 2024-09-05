Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Malia and Sasha Obama rocked makeup free looks in Los Angeles
EXCLUSIVE Los Angeles, CA - 13 JULY 2024 Malia Obama was seen leaving Solidcore gym with a friend, looking happy and refreshed after a workout session. Malia looked radiant post-workout as she exited in an orange workout set showing off her toned midriff.

The pair have shown off their unique style on different occasions

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 10:17 PM EDT

Malia and Sasha Obama have grown up in the public eye since being in the White House. The former first daughters have decided to keep their personal lives private, taking different paths and embarking on their own journey. 

The pair have shown off their unique style on different occasions, and continue to make new friends and start new projects after moving to Los Angeles.

Malia and Sasha are known for going out in casual ensembles and are usually rocking a makeup-free look. Here are some of the recent times the pair looked stunning without makeup. 

Sasha Obama, daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama, is spotted walking through the back alleys of Los Angeles after getting her nails done© Grosby Group

Earlier this year Sasha was photographed walking around Los Angeles after getting her nails done at a nail salon in West Hollywood. She was seen heading to the World Market furniture store at The Grove.

Malia Obama was seen leaving Solidcore gym with a friend, looking happy and refreshed after a workout session. © Grosby Group

Malia was spotted leaving her gym with a friend. She wore a sporty orange look while meeting with a friend after her workout session.

Sasha Obama shows off her fit figure while leaving a gym in Los Angeles. © Grosby Group

Sasha wore a lack tank top, matching leggings, and sandals during one of her recent outings in Los Angeles. She was photographed makeup-free after her workout. 


Malia Obama sports a new hairstyle as she stops by a CVS in Los Angeles. © Grosby Group

Malia looked effortlessly cool while running errands. The former first daughter wore a blue crop top, black trousers featuring with butterfly cutouts, and a pair of sneakers.

Sasha Obama is seen leaving a gym in Los Angeles, CA© Grosby Group

Sasha kept it casual stepping out in a black ensemble with a matching bag. She styled her hair in a ponytail and wore dark sunglasses.

© Grosby Group

Malia went for a hike in Los Angeles with her closest friends. She was all smiles wearing a vibrant lime green crop top and black leggings.


