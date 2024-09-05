Jada Pinkett Smith is not happy about Will Smith's celebrity friendship: Report

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been making headlines about their relationship in recent years. The pair continue to be open about their marriage journey and have shared their experience in multiple interviews, with many intrigued about their relationship struggles as they are still together.

A new report indicates that Jada is not happy about Will's latest celebrity friendship, and has caused some trouble in their relationship. A source revealed to In Touch Weekly that Will rekindled his friendship with Johnny Deep earlier this year when the pair were spotted hanging out in the South of France.

“Will and Johnny go way back, they have a lot of mutual friends in Hollywood and recently they reconnected in a big way,” the insider explained. “Johnny has been taking Will on boys’ nights out and getting him involved in his rock band.”

The report indicates that Jada is not thrilled to see Will involved in the party scene, while another source said that there was a different reason. “For Jada, it’s pretty upsetting because she feels as though he’s running off living a single life and rubbing it in her face," the insider added.

During an interview with Hoda Kotb the 'Red Table Talk' host explained why the couple only revealed that they had been separated despite showing that they were happily married for years. “I think just not being ready yet,” Jada said. “Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right? And in regard to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn’t figured that out.”

Most recently, Will showed his love and appreciation for Jada, describing her as his 'Ride or Die' while promoting his latest movie.

