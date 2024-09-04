Willow Smith talks about college plans and her love for physics: 'I went to school for one year'

Willow Smith is enjoying her time on tour with Childish Gambino. The fan-favorite singer is always showing her love for music, fashion, and writing, as she recently unveiled her novel 'Black Shield Maiden' and continues to attend exclusive events and fashion shows, including the Met Gala, which she attended with her brother Jaden Smith.

Apart from finding more creative outlets to express herself, Willow has previously talked about her college plans. While she has no desire to return to the classroom in the near future, she explained that she has a love for physics that she would like to explore in the future.

During an interview with Vulture, Willow admitted that she has played with the idea of attending MIT. “I know that at one point in my life, I’m going to go to college for both music and physics,” she said to the publication. “I have a physics class where I invite all of my friends and we ask questions about the universe."

Willow has always had an interest in science, as she also told Teen Vogue that she visited the Cambridge campus. “It was nice to be able to talk to female students and professors about science and logic because that’s just such a man’s world,” she said.

Despite her desire to learn in an institution, she got real about her experience in school during an interview with the New York Times. “[The students] never want to do anything, they’re so tired… I went to school for one year. It was the best experience but the worst experience. The best experience because I was like, ‘Oh, now I know why kids are so depressed.’ But it was the worst experience because I was depressed.”

