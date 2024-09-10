Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff's NYFW looks: Including leather mini skirt and cropped vest

Ella Emhoff continues to be a familiar face in fashion. The stepdaughter of Kamala Harris, who made her modeling debut in 2021 at New York Fashion Week, is back again on the catwalk, this time modeling for Coach.

The young model and artist has also attended multiple shows, including Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Collina Strada, and more. Ella has been photographed sitting front row, showing off her stylish looks.

During her first show of the season, Ella wore a leather mini skirt paired with a black blazer and matching black flats. Here are some of her latest looks during NYFW!

© Lexie Moreland Ella Emhoff wore a white-and-blue sleeved mini dress at the Tory Burch Ready to Wear Spring 2025 fashion show. The artist paired the look with red pointed-toe heels and a blue handbag.

© Lexie Moreland Ella posed for photos before the show, sitting front row with Mindy Kaling, Joey King, and Lola Tung. She also showed off her extensive collection of leg tattoos.



© Paul Morigi Ella was photographed walking the runway at Coach Spring/Summer 2025 collection as part of NYFW. She modeled for the brand wearing a black mini skirt paired with a matching blazer, black flats, and a black hat.

© Paul Morigi Ella signed her first modeling contract with IMG in 2021 and has become a familiar face in NYFW ever since. This time she sported an 'I Love NY' white T-shirt and a chain-link strap shoulder bag.



© Gotham The model and artist attended the Proenza Schouler fashion show in Tribeca She posed for some photos wearing a black knit cropped V-neck sweater vest and a matching black sheer knit maxiskirt.

