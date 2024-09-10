Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff's NYFW looks: Including leather mini skirt and cropped vest
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff at New York Fashion Week© Getty Images

The young model and artist has also attended multiple shows

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 5:17 PM EDT

Ella Emhoff continues to be a familiar face in fashion. The stepdaughter of Kamala Harris, who made her modeling debut in 2021 at New York Fashion Week, is back again on the catwalk, this time modeling for Coach. 

The young model and artist has also attended multiple shows, including Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Collina Strada, and more. Ella has been photographed sitting front row, showing off her stylish looks. 

During her first show of the season, Ella wore a leather mini skirt paired with a black blazer and matching black flats. Here are some of her latest looks during NYFW!

Ella Emhoff at Tory Burch RTW Spring 2025 held at Skylight at The Refinery as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 9, 2024 in New York, New York. © Lexie Moreland

Ella Emhoff wore a white-and-blue sleeved mini dress at the Tory Burch Ready to Wear Spring 2025 fashion show. 

The artist paired the look with red pointed-toe heels and a blue handbag. 

Mindy Kaling, Joey King, Lola Tung and Ella Emhoff at Tory Burch RTW Spring 2025 held at Skylight at The Refinery as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week© Lexie Moreland

Ella posed for photos before the show, sitting front row with Mindy Kaling, Joey King, and Lola Tung. She also showed off her extensive collection of leg tattoos.

© Paul Morigi

Ella was photographed walking the runway at Coach Spring/Summer 2025 collection as part of NYFW.

She modeled for the brand wearing a black mini skirt paired with a matching blazer, black flats, and a black hat.

Ella signed her first modeling contract with IMG in 2021© Paul Morigi

Ella signed her first modeling contract with IMG in 2021 and has become a familiar face in NYFW ever since. 

This time she sported an 'I Love NY' white T-shirt and a chain-link strap shoulder bag.

Ella Emhoff attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show in Tribeca © Gotham

The model and artist attended the Proenza Schouler fashion show in Tribeca 

She posed for some photos wearing a black knit cropped V-neck sweater vest and a matching black sheer knit maxiskirt.

Ella wore Proenza loafers and a light blue Proenza handbag.© Daniel Zuchnik

Ella wore black Proenza loafers and a light blue Proenza handbag. She showed off her short hairstyle and sported dark sunglasses.

