Demi Moore on what she's learned regarding handing out parenting advice to her daughter Rumer

Demi Moore is sharing some of the parenting tips she's learned from having three daughters and one granddaughter. The actress recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, opening up about the process of becoming a grandmother and some of the advice she's shared with her eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, 36. who recently had her first child Louetta.

© Variety Demi Moore and her daughters Scout LaRue, Tallulah, and Rumer

"You know what I have learned?" said Moore. "Is that you do not give advice unless you are asked, in general."

Moore had nothing but praise for her daughter, who's taken to motherhood incredibly well. “First of all, she is a wonderful mother and I am so proud of her,” she said. “She is really incredible. And if I am asked, I am happy to share my experience, strength, and hope. But if I am not, it is better that I just keep my mouth shut.”

Moore went on to share that parents have different ways of raising their kids, with every person approaching parenthood differently. "As a parent, you have to give your children, I think, the dignity of their own process,” she said. “Sometimes they need to find their own way, even if I'm right, and often I am... but it doesn't make her wrong.”

She also said that while parents may feel the natural urge to "rescue" their kids, it "isn't always the best thing. You have to give them the room.”

You can watch the full video below.

More details about Moore's family

Demi Moore has three daughters from her marriage to Bruce Willis: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30. The former couple married in 1987 and opted to raise their kids away from the spotlight, with them growing up in Hailey, Idaho. While Moore and Willis divorced in 2000, the two remained friendly and in each other's lives, co-parenting their children and supporting each other through new relationship and marriages.