Demi Moore explains 'eccentric' bedtime routine; 'Hence why I'm single'

Demi Moore has some specific routines. The actress and model was recently featured on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where she promoted her new film "The Substance." She discussed all manner of topics in the interview, including her sleep routine, which she described as eccentric and one of the reasons why she's single.

In the show, Moore showed a video of herself being greeted home by her nine dogs. "That's like 'The Secret Life of Pets,'" joked Fallon, making Moore laugh.

She explained that all of her dogs sleep with her and she tries her best to make them as comfortable as possible. "If anybody saw my nighttime routine, if it was filmed, they would really see how eccentric I really am," she said. "I have to prop pillows so the ones that are this size have the ability to get under the covers."

"I have two beds for the little ones so that they have the beds within the bed," she said. "Hence why I'm single."

You can check out the full video below.

Demi Moore shares her love of Pilaf, her adorable dog

Moore also talked about Pilaf, her adorable tiny dog. "This is Pilaf, the little mouse," said Moore as she was shown a photo of her dog. "She's a pound and a half," she said, prompting sighs and laughs from the audience. "She's the runt of her litter. She's a magical creature."

"I was told that she was here to teach me a new way to walk," she said. "And I think it's working."

Moore shared that Pilaf was featured on Vogue magazine's special dog feature, which starred some of the most famous celebrity dogs. "Of course, she had to be positioned as the cover girl!" said Moore, showing off the magazine cover, which stars Pilaf looking very tiny.