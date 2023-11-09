Bruce Willis’ daughter, Tallulah Willis, gives update on father’s battle with dementia

In a recent interview on the “Drew Barrymore Show,” Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of iconic actor Bruce Willis, shared an emotional update on her father’s health. The star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) earlier this year, a rare and aggressive cognitive disease that has posed significant challenges for the family.

In a heartwarming conversation with Drew Barrymore, Tallulah bravely discussed her father’s condition, emphasizing the importance of awareness and the enduring power of love.

(L-R) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore’s ‘Inside Out’ Book Party on September 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Bruce Willis, known for his legendary roles in action-packed blockbusters and beloved films, is now facing an entirely different battle that doesn’t involve stunts or explosions but rather the gradual decline of his cognitive abilities. Frontotemporal dementia is a particularly challenging diagnosis, as it affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, leading to a wide range of cognitive and behavioral changes. It’s a disease that demands courage and resilience from the affected individual and their family.

Tallulah, the product of Bruce Willis and actress Demi Moore’s union, grew up in the spotlight and has experienced the complexities of a high-profile family. Despite the fame surrounding her, she courageously chose to share her family’s deeply personal journey, emphasizing that her father remains fundamentally the same person at heart. She says, “He is the same, which I think, in this regard, I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for.”

(L-R) Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and Tallulah Belle Willis attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married from 1987 to 2000, and they share Tallulah and two older daughters, Scout, and Rumer Willis. In 2009, Bruce remarried to Emma Heming, with whom he has two young daughters. Despite the family’s history, Tallulah emphasized the importance of being open about her father’s progress and diagnosis.

Tallulah shared that the Willis family’s primary goal is to “spread awareness about FTD.” By candidly discussing their experiences and struggles, they hope to shine a light on this rare and devastating disease, fostering a sense of community among those dealing with similar challenges.

In her poignant interview, Tallulah revealed that a significant part of her time with her father is spent playing music and immersing themselves in an energy of love. The powerful connection between a father and daughter remains unwavering; as Tallulah poignantly said, “I see love when I’m with him. And it’s my dad, and he loves me, which is really special.”

Bruce Willis attends the “Glass” NY Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City.

The Willis family’s decision to share their journey with FTD is brave and compassionate. By opening up about their challenges, they are helping to destigmatize dementia and bring attention to a condition that often goes unnoticed by the public.

Bruce Willis‘ legacy as an actor is already etched in cinematic history, and now, his family is working towards leaving an equally lasting impact in the fight against FTD.