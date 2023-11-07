Xóchitl Gómez is determined to compete after an injury during the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ rehearsal

Marvel star Xóchitl Gómez found herself in an unexpected situation during a rehearsal for Dancing With the Stars. The 17-year-old actress, who gained fame for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a video on TikTok that captured the moment she sprained her ankle while practicing a dance routine. Despite the unfortunate incident, Xóchitl remains committed to her fans and journey, vowing to compete in the live episode scheduled for Tuesday, November 7.

Xochitl Gomez is seen on November 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The Accident

The brief but startling video begins with the footage of a medical wrap being cut from around Xóchitl Gómez’s ankle. She is then seen performing a cartwheel on the Dancing With the Stars dance floor. However, as she lands from her cartwheel, her right ankle buckles beneath her, causing her to fall backward onto the floor. Her professional dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, rushes to her aid as she winces in pain.

Sharing the Moment on TikTok

Despite the evident pain, Xóchitl Gómez displayed resilience and humor as she shared the video of her accident on TikTok. She captioned the clip with the words, “This shiiii is BANANAS! im good tho! A lil sprain but WE WORKIN! #teamxv #dwts #teamyoungnstyle.”

Val also posted the video on his Instagram Story, accompanied by a comment that read, “Cause things were going really well,” with a crying emoji. The post from both Xóchitl and her dance partner generated an outpouring of support and encouragement from fans and fellow celebrities.

The Show Must Go On

Fans of Xóchitl Gómez and Dancing With the Stars can undoubtedly look forward to her performance on Tuesday, November 7. Xóchitl quickly reassured her fans in the comment section of the TikTok post, stating, “I’m good!! I will be there tomorrow and we ballin!”