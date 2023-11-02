Jeremy Renner is all smiles at the Lakers game after near-fatal accident

Jeremy Renner started 2023 off to a bad start. The actor was accidentally crushed outside his home in Nevada on New Year’s Eve, causing over 30 broken bones, including eight ribs, an eye socket, a knee, and a shoulder, a collapsed lung, and a liver pierced by a shattered rib. As you can imagine, his recovery was not easy. But the actor appears to be in good spirits and physical health, living life to the fullest, recently attending the Los Angeles Lakers game, on November 1st.

The Avengers: Endgame star watched the Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena, smiling with a friend. He watched the Lakers win in overtime, with a final score of 130-125.

RENNER’S RECOVERY

The 52-year-old is having a second shot at life after battling a 14,000-pound snow plow at his Lake Tahoe property. It began sliding, causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake. But when it started moving toward his nephew, he attempted to stop it and was pulled under by the track and run over.

Last week, he opened up about how life has changed since the accident with CNN, saying he feels “blessed” and “very lucky” to walk around and live life.

He’s also trimmed the “fat” in his life and is “very clear” about how and who he spends his time with. “My life is really lean if that makes sense. There’s no fat in my life anymore. I don’t have time for that. So, there’s something really beautiful about having that superpower,” he told the outlet.

“There is a lot of gifts that I received because of it,” Renner said. “When you’re tested physically, emotionally, spiritually, in every way, and then to come through it, that’s something hard to explain,” he continued.